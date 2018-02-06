‘He could go before then’ – Sky Sports pundit on when Chelsea could sack Conte

Carragher suggests Conte may not survive at Chelsea for much longer

Has doubts over whether or not he’ll be in charge next Monday

Italian tactician has seen his side fall to back-to-back heavy defeats

After back-to-back heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher fears the worst for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician is coming under intense pressure after the disappointing results over the past week or so, with Chelsea now slipping to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Further, they’re just a point above Tottenham in fifth spot, and so question marks will start to be raised over their ability to hold on for a Champions League qualification place.

Conte has until next Monday to get his troops prepared and ready to produce a reaction against West Bromwich Albion, but Carragher has put forward his belief that there is a chance he may not even survive until then based on Chelsea’s history of sacking managers.

“There’s a good chance he could go before then,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by The Express. “Because of Chelsea’s history of changing managers when the club fear they’re not going to make the Champions League.

“I think they did it with (Andre) Villas-Boas, (Roberto) Di Matteo, I think with (Jose) Mourinho as well. I think actually they were even worse than that with Jose.”

It doesn’t look positive for Conte, and in the event that he does stay in his job until next Monday, there is arguably a case to be made to suggest that another loss would certainly be the final nail in the coffin for his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Having won the Premier League title in his first season in charge last year, it has been a dramatic fall off. While there are naturally other reasons behind the slump too, the Blues simply haven’t adapted well enough to going from preparing for a league game each weekend to now competing on various fronts this year.

The inability to cope with that could bring about the end of Conte’s reign…