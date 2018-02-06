Video: Liverpool’s Adam Lallana attacks Tottenham teenager in bizarre U23 match incident

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana embarrassed himself in an U23 game this evening

The England international got sent off for getting an opponent in a chokehold

Lallana received a red card for the brutal attack on a Tottenham youngster

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana let his club down this evening as he bizarrely tried to get an opponent in an Under-23 clash in a chokehold after a coming together on the pitch.

Following what looked a pretty standard aerial challenge, Lallana lost the plot completely and ran over to attack Tottenham youngster George Marsh, who is ten years Lallana’s junior.

The England international should really know better than to lose his cool in a non-competitive game, and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have been left unimpressed by the incident.

Lallana vs spurs u23’s pic.twitter.com/hl1w6Ril5u — Wisdoms of Liverpool (@LFCwisdoms) February 5, 2018

Lallana has struggled with injuries this season, missing large chunks of the campaign as a result and he could certainly have done with a better outing tonight.

The 29-year-old needs more playing time before returning to the senior Reds squad, but his match this evening was cut short as he received his marching orders in the 63rd minute.

It remains to be seen what kind of punishment the club might take against the player for such unprofessional attitude in a game where he was up against youth-team players.

According to the Liverpool Echo, his red card will not lead to a suspension for first-team games for the club.