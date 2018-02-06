Manchester United set £115million asking price for star player amid growing transfer speculation

Manchester United tell Real Madrid David de Gea will cost them £115million

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked again with a transfer to the Bernabeu

De Gea, 27, would smash the transfer record fee paid for a ‘keeper if he moved for that price

MORE: David de Gea WAG: HOT gallery of Man Utd star’s girlfriend Edurne Garcia amid reports she’s house-hunting in Madrid

Manchester United have reportedly told Real Madrid it will cost them £115million to seal the transfer of goalkeeper David de Gea amid growing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

The Spain international notably missed out on a big move to the Bernabeu back in 2015, with BBC Sport reporting at the time that the deal fell through in bizarre circumstances at the last minute.

It seems De Gea remains a target for Los Blancos as they look for an upgrade on Keylor Navas in that position, with Don Balon today claiming the player himself has agreed terms on a move.

Diario Gol have also claimed De Gea’s girlfriend Edurne Garcia has been spotted house hunting in Madrid, further fuelling speculation that this deal could finally happen.

This would be a crushing blow for United and their hopes of closing the gap on rivals Manchester City next term, but it appears they are prepared to play hardball over the player’s potential exit.

According to Sport, United would ask for a staggering £115million fee for De Gea if Real really want to prise him away, which would smash the world transfer record for a goalkeeper.

Madrid may feel it’s worth it, and they haven’t exactly been shy of paying vast sums of money for signings in the past, with club president Florentino Perez known for his ambitious ‘Galactico’ policy of spending big on the world’s most glamorous names.