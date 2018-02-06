Man Utd fans won’t like what Wayne Rooney had to say on future PL title chances

Wayne Rooney was the special guest pundit on Monday Night Football this week, and he may not have delighted too many Man Utd fans with this comment.

To his credit, the 32-year-old was simply remaining impartial as despite spending 12 years at Old Trafford and establishing himself as a club hero, he ultimately just gave an honest answer when discussing Man City and the Premier League title race moving forward.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 13 points clear at the top of the standings after 26 games this year, and so for this season at least, they are undoubtedly strong favourites to maintain that advantage and lift the title to see the Spanish tactician land his first major honour in England.

However, Rooney doesn’t see it getting much easier next season either for the Red Devils, as he suggested that he believes it will be difficult for Jose Mourinho to wipe out that gap in general between the two sides next year.

“In terms of catching Manchester City, they certainly won’t this season, but, if I am being perfectly honest, it will be difficult to catch them next season,” he told Sky Sports.

While Rooney was full of praise for the signing of Alexis Sanchez, ultimately he went on to admit that he feels as though City are going to another level under Guardiola, and that will make it incredibly difficult for not just United to keep up the pace and continue to compete, but for the others too.

City have shown some weaknesses in more recent weeks following their first loss of the campaign to Liverpool, while injuries have also been a problem with Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Benjamin Mendy and others currently sidelined.

At full strength though and perhaps with some more new faces this summer to further bolster Guardiola’s squad, it really could continue to be a daunting task for their rivals beyond this season.