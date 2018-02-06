‘Thank god you left, you don’t deserve this’ – Gutted Chelsea fans plead with loanee after reaction to Watford loss

It’s been a week to forget for Chelsea, as after suffering a heavy defeat at Bournemouth last week, they collapsed at Watford too in a 4-1 loss.

In turn, that really piles the pressure on Antonio Conte as they continue to suffer poor results and have now slipped to fourth place in the Premier League table, just a point above Tottenham in the battle for a top-four finish.

From being crowned champions last season to the position that they’re currently in, it’s been quite the fall for the Blues but it will now be down to Conte and his players to turn things around before their campaign becomes an absolute disaster.

One player who isn’t at Stamford Bridge to help anymore is striker Michy Batshuayi, with Bundesliga.com confirming that the Belgian international joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season in last month’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old showed Chelsea exactly what they were missing on his debut for the Bundesliga giants, scoring twice and providing an assist as he looks to put that frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge behind him for now to prove his worth in Germany.

However, based on the tweet below, although he’s now battling away elsewhere, he was still gutted by the Chelsea result on Monday night and many Blues fans were quick to comment on his post with many pleading for him to come back and help them out.

Unfortunately for them, they won’t get their wish until the summer but it seems Batshuayi will be keeping an eye on results and hoping that his parent club can turn things around…

???? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 5, 2018

