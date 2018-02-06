Video: Pep Guardiola gets highest praise, Man City boss tipped to replicate Barcelona success

Pep Guardiola won 14 major trophies during his spell in charge at Barcelona and had the Catalan giants playing some of the best football we’ve witnessed.

He’s merely at the start of his work at Manchester City as he went without a trophy last season, his first in England, but he looks firmly on course to change that this year.

City sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, have booked their place in the League Cup final and are still involved in the FA Cup and Champions League.

He’s still got a very long way to go to match his achievements at the Nou Camp in terms of silverware, but from a playing style, guest Sky Sports pundit Wayne Rooney doesn’t think that they’re too far away, as seen in the video below.

That is some praise as given the level of quality Guardiola had at his disposal at Barcelona, and coupled with the influence he had on their culture and style of play, it’s no easy feat to replicate that at an entirely different club with plenty of new signings to settle in and adapt to his demands.

Ultimately, his trophy haul at the end of the season and in future campaigns will determine whether or not this has been a successful stint in England and if it can genuinely be compared to his tenure at Barca.

Nevertheless, Rooney is evidently impressed with what he’s seen and believes that Guardiola is on the right path to getting City to the same place as he has first-hand experience of facing both sides.