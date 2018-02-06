Video: Tottenham given warning on Harry Kane, Rooney puts timeline on trophy requirement

Everton ace Wayne Rooney was a guest on Sky Sports on Monday night and he made a fantastic point about Tottenham and Harry Kane’s future.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, scoring 130 goals in 197 games for Spurs, with tallies of 31, 28 and 35 in the last three seasons respectively.

Further, he’s already got 31 in 32 outings so far this season, and so hopefully without injuries, it seems like only a matter of time before he makes this the most prolific campaign of his career to date.

However, while he continues to enjoy scoring goals and leading the Tottenham line, Rooney has issued a warning to the north London outfit as he believes that Kane will essentially start to prioritise trophies over goals in the upcoming years of his career as importantly his form over the last three seasons hasn’t led to silverware.

Now, the key point here is whether or not Spurs will be in a position to help him win silverware with them, as while there is a lot of positivity and excitement over what’s to come at the club with their new stadium, ultimately they have to show that they’re willing to put together a squad capable of winning major honours.

Rooney believes that if that doesn’t happen over the next year or two, as seen in the video below, then Kane could start considering his options and looking elsewhere to achieve his ambitions of filling the trophy cabinet.

As much as it makes sense for Kane to stay at Tottenham given he’s a leading figure there coupled with the fact that they’ve made major progress under Mauricio Pochettino, the fact remains that they’re 20 points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Whether they can win the FA Cup or Champions League this season remains to be seen, but naturally, that’s much easier said than done as they have to show the ability to consistently deliver against the top teams in crunch situations.