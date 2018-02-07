Alexis Sanchez given 16-month prison sentence over tax fraud in Spain

Man Utd star Alexis Sanchez has been handed a 16-month prison sentence over tax fraud by the Spanish authorities, although he won’t serve any time.

As reported by the Metro, the Chilean international has admitted to the charges and repaid the money owed with interest to ensure that the sentence was reduced.

In turn, given that he is a first-time offender in Spain and the sentence is less than 24 months, it has been suspended and so he won’t actually be spending any time behind bars.

The report above notes that it was in relation to image right payments while he was playing for Barcelona, with the figure standing at €983,443.

Given he’s now based in England and completed his January move to Manchester United, there shouldn’t be any risk of re-offending in Spain. However, should the authorities find anything else in the next two years, then Sanchez could find himself in hot water.

Nevertheless, it’s still an unwanted distraction for the 29-year-old, but he’ll be pleased to put it behind him and focus his attention on settling in at Old Trafford and establishing himself as a key figure for the Red Devils as he’ll certainly have to be more aware and careful with his finances moving forward.