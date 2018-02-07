£80m star rules himself out of club’s next game amid Manchester City & Arsenal transfer links

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly set to extend his strike at Leicester City

Manchester City were linked with Mahrez in the January transfer window

Arsenal have also since been linked with the £80million-rated forward

READ MORE: Next Chelsea manager odds: Arsenal target among favourites to replace Conte

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is reportedly preparing to rule himself out of the team once again ahead of his side’s game with transfer suitors Manchester City.

The Algeria international has not returned to training since the whole saga during the January transfer window, when BBC Sport reported of a bid from City and a transfer request from the player himself.

Since then, the Daily Star have also linked Arsenal as the latest club to show an interest in Mahrez, who has long now been regarded as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, if not Europe.

The skilful 26-year-old was a hugely influential member of that Leicester team that stunned world football to win the Premier League in 2015/16, scoring 17 league goals that season to win PFA Player of the Year.

However, it now all seems to be turning sour for Mahrez at Leicester, with the Telegraph reporting the £80million-rated winger is set to continue his self-imposed omission from the team.

The Foxes have not confirmed whether or not the player has their permission to be missing games and training sessions as they look to play the situation carefully.

This is far from ideal, however, as they could do with a player of Mahrez’s quality against City as they face a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday.

It remains to be seen if top clubs would continue to pursue Mahrez as well if he refuses to play for his current club, if that does indeed prove to be the case.