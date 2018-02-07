Barcelona could agree two-year loan deal with AC Milan, clever long-term plan for starlet

Barcelona could send Arthur on loan to AC Milan if he completes switch

Brazilian midfielder heavily linked with move to Nou Camp this year

Milan need to fill a void in their squad, could be short-term solution

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for young Gremio midfielder Arthur, but reports now claim they have a long-term plan for him.

It’s worth noting that as reported by The Daily Mail, the Catalan giants did reportedly suffer a setback in their £22m pursuit as Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr has suggested that he isn’t interested in letting the 21-year-old leave before December.

With that in mind, there might be a little wait until Barcelona can secure the signing of the Brazilian midfielder, but it would appear as though they’re willing to be very patient.

According to Gol Digital, as re-reported by Calciomercato, Barca intend on making another push in the summer and could send Arthur to AC Milan on loan for two years in a deal worth €5m if he arrives.

This could be a stroke of genius from Barca, as ultimately Arthur will still be very raw if he eventually arrives in Europe and will need regular playing time to continue his development and acclimatise to the European game.

It would seemingly make sense for Milan too, as Gennaro Gattuso doesn’t have an alternative to Franck Kessie in his current squad, with the Ivorian impressing but playing heavy minutes as there is no second option to offer the same characteristics he does with his energy, tenacity and attacking threat.

In turn, bringing Arthur on board for two years would provide a solution for the Italian giants, albeit a possible disappointment to see him leave at the end of the spell if he plays well. But for Barcelona, he should come back a much better player picking up tactical improvements in Italy as well as developing his all-round game at a high level.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place, firstly with Barca getting an agreement with Gremio for Arthur on a permanent basis, but a loan spell with Milan would certainly be sensible for all concerned.