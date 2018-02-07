Barcelona set for major snub, target prefers Real Madrid and could bring key figure with him

Lionel Messi reportedly at heart of decision to snub Barcelona

Instead, Dybala could leave Juventus and join Real Madrid

Report adds that Allegri could follow him to Spain from Turin giants

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly in the middle of a transfer mess as it’s claimed that he would rather play for Real Madrid than Barcelona.

What is certain is that the Argentine ace has established himself as one of the top players in Europe with his impact and influence with the Turin giants.

Since moving from Palermo in 2015, the 24-year-old has steadily taken on more responsibility and continues to deliver as Juve battle for another Serie A title this season.

With 59 goals in 122 games for the Bianconeri, coupled with the technical class and creativity that he brings, there’s no denying that Dybala would ultimately strengthen any side he joins.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, he would prefer to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid after Lionel Messi has seemingly scuppered his hopes of moving to the Nou Camp to play for Barcelona.

Various reasons are put forward including Messi pushing for Barca not to sign his compatriot as they have struggled for chemistry and to be effective alongside each other for Argentina in the past, but he could live to regret that alleged push if Dybala finds himself in the Spanish capital this summer.

With Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all pushing for places at Barcelona anyway, it’s questionable if the Catalan giants even need another attacking option.

In contrast, Madrid could certainly do with a shake up based on the evidence of this season’s results given they’re a staggering 19 points adrift of their rivals in the La Liga table.

Karim Benzema has scored just six goals in 24 appearances, there is still a lingering fear with Gareth Bale given his constant injury problems while Ronaldo just turned 33.

That screams out as needing a rebuild sooner rather than later, and Dybala would certainly add class, quality and youth to the team to help build a long-term picture at the Bernabeu.

Allegri could join Dybala at Real Madrid

If that wasn’t enough for Madrid fans, then Diario Gol also note that Massimiliano Allegri may move with Dybala, with Zinedine Zidane unsurprisingly under pressure given results this season.

Although he has enjoyed a simply remarkable spell in charge given the trophies that he has won since being appointed, there are big expectations at Madrid and currently he’s not meeting them. In turn, a coaching change could come too if results don’t pick up between now and the end of the season.

Zidane has won a La Liga title, two Champions League trophies and two FIFA Club World Cups among others since being appointed in January 2016.