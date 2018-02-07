Deal struck: Chelsea agree terms with new manager after trophy-laden boss rejects rival offer

Chelsea look to have agreed a deal to replace Antonio Conte

Luis Enrique has agreed terms with the Blues after rejecting Sevilla

However, the Spaniard only wants to take the job in the summer

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to replace Antonio Conte as the main man at Stamford Bridge.

However, the only catch is that the Spanish tactician only wants the job in the summer after deciding to take a year out after stepping down from Barca last season.

According to the Daily Star, Enrique recently rejected a rival offer from Sevilla as he seems keen on the Chelsea job, though the Blues face a fight to persuade him to come in straight away.

For the moment, that seems to be all that is keeping Conte in his job, with the Italian tactician described by the Star as a ‘dead man walking’ after poor recent results.

Chelsea have just two wins in their last ten games in all competitions, and have lost three out of their last four, including some dismal thrashings in their last two matches.

First, Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, before being humiliated even further yesterday with a 4-1 loss away to Watford.

This is far from good enough for a club of Chelsea’s stature, though they do remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup.

In fairness to Enrique, he may also look at the current situation and think he could do with a full summer transfer window and pre-season to fix the various problems at Stamford Bridge as this season seems to go into free-fall.

Enrique, 47, could prove a fine appointment at Chelsea after a successful three-year stint in charge of Barcelona, during which he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League.