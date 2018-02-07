Liverpool ace ignoring speculation, sets crucial challenge for LFC future

Karius eager to prove Liverpool don’t need to sign another goalkeeper

Sets himself challenge of being No.1 at the club next season

Currently enjoying good run of games for Klopp’s side

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius seemingly has a very simple target in mind, and that is to use his form this season to earn a long-term stay.

It’s been difficult for the 24-year-old since arriving at Anfield in 2016, as he’s managed only 28 games in just over 18 months as he has been in and out of the side along with Simon Mignolet.

There’s no denying that the pair have both been guilty of costly and avoidable errors during that period playing alongside each other, and naturally that has led to suggestions from pundits and supporters alike that Liverpool must address a seemingly weak point in their squad with a new signing.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been linked with various names, and couple the above with the fact that they’ve conceded 31 goals in 26 Premier League games so far this season, almost double the tallies of Man City and Man Utd, there is a strong argument for Jurgen Klopp to bring in a new face.

However, Karius is adamant that having now been given an opportunity to settle with a run of games in the side, which will undoubtedly be a huge boost rather than lacking consistency by going in and out of the team, he’s ready to prove that Liverpool don’t need another goalkeeper.

“If you read the press as a Liverpool player, then every week we would have five new signings in every position. You can’t go crazy about the speculation,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I just want to present myself well and then I’ll have the chance to play at this club for the next season as well. That’s the challenge facing me personally.”

Consistency is now the key word for the German, as while he’ll be feeling good after his penalty save against Harry Kane on Sunday, albeit Liverpool still dropped points, he can’t afford to follow up good performances with mistakes. If that continues, he may well have to listen to the speculation a bit more intently.