Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson gives his view as to why Reds stayed clear of new Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang secured last minute move to Arsenal in January transfer window

Lawrenson has given his view on why Liverpool may not have rivalled the Gunners for the player

Reds legend has said that the player’s attitude may have put Klopp’s side off the forward

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has given his view on why the Reds may have not gone for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following the forward’s last-minute move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

This is according to the Daily Star, who are reporting that the former Liverpool defender has said that the Reds may have stayed clear of the Gabonese international due to his attitude off the pitch.

Speaking about Aubameyang, Lawrenson said “I am a big fan of his, but it’s never been suggested that Klopp was interested in him. So that to me suggests that Klopp thinks he’s a really good player but off the pitch he’s hard work and Klopp doesn’t like that.”

Lawrenson then went on to add “Look at Sakho, in the pre-season tour of America a couple of years ago he was messing around a bit and was late for a couple of team meetings and things like that and Klopp just went, bang, no, you’re gone. So in Aubameyang I think Klopp looked and said ‘no, you’re a good player but not in my squad.”

On his debut for the club, Aubameyang impressed the Emirates faithful, as he scored a delightful chip as he helped the Gunners to a 5-1 rout against Everton.

During his time in Germany, the former Borussia Dortmund forward managed to establish himself as one of the best forward’s in the country, with the player managing to amass a total of 141 goals and 36 assists in 213 appearances.

Aubayemang’s lethal finishing ability and lightning-quick pace saw some label him as one of the hottest forwards in world football, and for good reason.

However, seeing as Liverpool already have the world class trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, it makes sense that the Reds didn’t pursue Aubameyang.

Lawrenson himself knows all about the Merseyside club, as the defender spent eight years at the club, making a total of 356 appearances in the process as the Reds dominated English and European football in the 1980’s.

Should Aubameyang continue his scoring streak in Arsenal’s next few games, Liverpool boss Klopp may begin to regret not pursuing the player at all.