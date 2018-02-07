“Makes Janssen look like prime Maradona” – Spurs fans livid with “shocking” performance from ace in win over Newport

- Spurs secured place in next round with 2-0 win over Newport at Wembley
- Goals from Lamela and an own goal saw home side into fifth round
- Fans were livid with star’s performance in victory
Spurs fans took to social media this evening to hammer forward Fernando Llorente for his performance against Newport at Wembley today.
The home side took the lead midway through the first 45 minutes, after a ball into the box from Serge Aurier was turned home into his own goal by Dan Butler as Pochettino’s side took a 1-0 lead.
Lamela then made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, as a pass from Heung-Min Son was turned home by the former Roma star, a strike that was the player first in 504 days for the north London side.
The results now means that Pochettino’s side are set to face Rochdale in the next round of the FA Cup, as the Premier League side look to win their first silverware since the League Cup in 2008.
Following the match, fans took to Twitter to slate forward Fernando Llorente for his below-par performance this evening.
Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the former Swansea striker’s performance today.
Llorente makes Janssen look like prime Maradona
— Gareth (@Iucamotion) February 7, 2018
Llorente’s been shocking
— ?? (@MauricioMagic) February 7, 2018
Llorente’s actually worse than Soldado and Janssen
— Sean (@SeanDZWalsh) February 7, 2018
I’d rather play Lamela up top than Llorente
— glory glory (@gloryglorytott) February 7, 2018
Lovely stuff by Lamela. Llorente stuff by Llorente.
— Bankrupt (@bankruptspurs) February 7, 2018
So far in his Spurs career Llorente has been closer to Rasiak than Berbatov.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) February 7, 2018
How did Llorente score so many goals for Swansea?
— YiddenAgenda (@YiddenAgenda) February 7, 2018
Can't believe Conte after winning the Premier League thought it was a good idea to buy Llorente as a backup striker. Batshuayi is twice the player.
— Öliver. (@UtdOliver) February 7, 2018
Llorente is officially the worst striker we have ever had. Fact.
— Tottenham Grammar (@PhilYiddo) February 7, 2018
