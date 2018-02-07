“Need him back in the XI asap” – Spurs fans overjoyed with star’s “fantastic” first half performance in FA Cup clash against Newport

Spurs went into half-time two goals to the good

Own goal and Lamela strike put home side in driving seat

Fans took to social media to praise a certain Spurs star following his first half performance

SEE MORE: Bad news for Tottenham, Juventus could get huge fitness boost ahead of CL clash

Spurs fans took to social media at half time in their match against Newport County in the FA Cup to heap praise on Argentine star Erik Lamela’s following the player’s impressive first half showing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead midway through the first period, after a cross from Serge Aurier was turned into his own net by Dan Butler.

Lamela then put the home side firmly in the driving seat just a few minutes later, as a pass from Heung-Min Son was turned home by the Argentine as he bagged his first strike in 504 days.

Following the half-time whistle, fans took to Twitter to praise Lamela getting back amongst the goals for the Lilywhites.

Here are a few select tweets from fans lauding the former Roma ace for his performance in the first 45 minutes against Newport this evening, as the north London side look to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Lamela has been fantastic this first half, winksy looking pretty sharp too #COYS — Matt Chambers (@MChambers1412) February 7, 2018

Lamela is so good, need him back in the XI asap — Ryan ??[COYS] (@ryangoldy8) February 7, 2018

It may only be Newport, but Lamela is class when he wants to be ? — Aaron Heap (@AaronHeap10) February 7, 2018

Lamela is playing class tonight — George Gitsham (@gitsham98) February 7, 2018

Impressed with Lamela tonight, shows he has all the tools to be top class. Llorente on the other hand is a waste of space! — paddyj1 (@paddyj2) February 7, 2018