“Need him back in the XI asap” – Spurs fans overjoyed with star’s “fantastic” first half performance in FA Cup clash against Newport

Spurs fans took to social media at half time in their match against Newport County in the FA Cup to heap praise on Argentine star Erik Lamela’s following the player’s impressive first half showing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead midway through the first period, after a cross from Serge Aurier was turned into his own net by Dan Butler.

Lamela then put the home side firmly in the driving seat just a few minutes later, as a pass from Heung-Min Son was turned home by the Argentine as he bagged his first strike in 504 days.

Following the half-time whistle, fans took to Twitter to praise Lamela getting back amongst the goals for the Lilywhites.

Here are a few select tweets from fans lauding the former Roma ace for his performance in the first 45 minutes against Newport this evening, as the north London side look to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

