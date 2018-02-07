Real Madrid consider two marquee targets to replace Gareth Bale

Real Madrid keen on Salah, Dybala to replace Bale as per reports

Welshman has struggled with injuries during spell in Spain

Speculation refuses to go away despite his return to fitness and form in recent weeks

Real Madrid are reportedly set to move on from Gareth Bale this summer with claims there are two players lined up as a possible replacement.

It seems slightly strange that the speculation over the Welshman’s future hasn’t died down in recent weeks given he’s back fit and has started the last five La Liga games, scoring four goals in that time.

Injuries have always been the main issue for the 28-year-old though as when he’s available, he’s managed to score 76 goals in 169 games for Los Blancos, winning countless trophies and ensuring that this has been a memorable and successful partnership regardless of the setbacks.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the reigning Spanish and European champions are looking at replacements and unfortunately for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah appears to have emerged as the top choice.

The Egyptian international has had an incredible impact at Anfield following on from his summer move from Roma, as he’s bagged 28 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances.

Couple that with the fact that he’s got the pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal that would make him an ideal player to slot into Madrid’s line-up and system, then this move would seemingly make a lot of sense, provided that Bale can still be offloaded.

Meanwhile, Don Balon add that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is another target, but naturally that would be a completely different signing given the different strengths on offer from the Argentine.

Both are top-class players in their own right as they have proven that with their form in recent times, and sadly for Bale at least, it looks as though they could force him out of the Bernabeu if these rumours are to be believed.

Things haven’t gone well for Real Madrid this season, and so perhaps big changes this summer are needed to get them back on track with age, loss of form and injuries all counting against Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Bale this year.