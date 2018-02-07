‘The Messi of goalkeepers’ – Liverpool warned top target could cost €50m+

Liverpool warned that reported target Alisson could be expensive

Former Roma goalkeeping coach expects him to fetch fee of over €50m

Labels him the ‘Messi of goalkeepers’ having developed further at Roma

Liverpool seemingly still have an issue between the posts, and a former Roma goalkeeping coach believes it’s going to cost them for rumoured target Alisson.

Although Loris Karius has got the nod from Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks, the German shot-stopper has had to share the responsibility with Simon Mignolet since joining the club in 2016.

However, matters have been further complicated by the fact that the pair have been guilty of some costly and very avoidable mistakes, with Karius’s most recent ‘error’ being failing to stop Man City’s Leroy Sane from scoring which led to further criticism from pundits and supporters alike.

While it’s up for debate whether or not Liverpool need to bring in another new face, their defensive record as a whole must improve as having conceded 31 goals in 26 Premier League games, they need to get tighter at the back if they want to challenge for major honours.

As noted by The Mirror, Roma star Alisson has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield as he has impressed this season in particular for the Serie A giants.

The Brazilian international has produced countless top-class saves already this year, and his former coach with the Italian club, Roberto Negrisolo, has given him very high praise indeed while also suggesting that he’s easily worth more than €50m.

“Is Alisson worth €50million (£45m)? Don’t be silly, he’s worth far more than that,” Negrisolo told Il Romanista.

“This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.”

Negrisolo believes that the 25-year-old is in a class of his own and that ultimately, he has many more years at the top level and so can be a significant guarantee for any side as he advised Roma to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

Whether or not they’re able to do so amid growing speculation remains to be seen. With several other major clubs around Europe also potentially considering a reinforcement between the posts, perhaps Liverpool will see competition for his signature heat up with more comments like this, and saves like the ones seen below.