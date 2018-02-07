Tottenham v Newport FA Cup – Our Guide to watch the match live streaming online tonight

Harry Kane and Tottenham feature tonight as they entertain League Two’s Newport County in the fourth round replay at White Hart Lane encounter (KO 19:45)

It should be a cracker of a game with the magic of the cup alive and kicking – will we see an upset?

Where: White Hart Lane, London

When: Wednesday 7th Feb 19:45GMT

After Harry Kane’s last gasp equaliser at Anfield on Sunday Spurs turn their attentions to the FA Cup, as they host League Two’s 33/1 shot Newport County in a fourth-round replay.

And similar to Sunday it was Kane again who came to the rescue for Spurs, denying the Exiles what would have been one of, if not the, biggest upset in FA Cup history at Rodney Parade.

The League Two club went toe to toe with Mauricio Pochettino’s side and took a deserved lead though Padraig Amond late in the first half. After the interval, though Spurs came out all guns blazing, and to their credit Newport stayed strong.

Withstanding wave after wave of Spurs’ attacks, until the 82nd minute when the world’s most prolific striker did what he does best and found the back of the net – relief for Spurs, heartbreak for County.

So Spurs have a lifeline and you’d expect the Premier League side, in their backyard, to take full advantage. But it won’t be easy. Over 7000 Newport fans are set to make the trip to Wembley and they’re not expecting just to make up the numbers.

They’re expecting a scalp.

Since earning a replay Newport have lost back to back away games, while Spurs have beaten Manchester United and drawn with Liverpool.

The visitors have no new injury concerns while Spurs are expected to rest a number of key players.

The first goal will be vital in this one. If it goes to the home side then you’d have to fear for Michael Flynn’s side.

But if Newport get on the scoresheet first, who knows what might happen! After two impressive league results I can’t see anything other than a Spurs win and comfortably.

I expect Llorente to start ahead of Kane and he’s 4/1 to open the scoring.

