Arsenal new kit: 2018/19 third strip by Puma supposedly leaked and it’s horrific

Arsenal new kit leaked online and it’s not good, Gooners

Fans are likely to hate this dire mint-coloured effort from Puma

This looks set to be Arsenal’s third kit for the 2018/19 eason

Arsenal new kit pictures have appeared online as it looks like the Gunners could be wearing a dreadful minty green-blue effort for their 2018/19 third strip.

Puma have come up with some decent designs for Arsenal since taking over from Nike as their kit manufacturers in 2014/15, but this rumoured third kit for next season looks absolutely dire.

Arsenal have traditionally worn yellow away from home, sometimes switching to dark blue in more recent times, though even that has proven unpopular with more traditionally-minded supporters.

The Gunners may now experiment with this bizarre mint-coloured third kit for the 2018/19 campaign, according to the reliable FootyHeadlines.com.

While some younger fans may not be too bothered about it and intrigued to see a new design, many older members of the Arsenal faithful will surely not be impressed to see their club sporting this strange colour for the first time.

FootyHeadlines also release what looks like a training top with a similar design, though with more navy blue on the top half of the shirt.

What do you think of these Arsenal new kit leaks? Will you be buying one, Gooners?