Real Madrid battle Arsenal & Manchester City for transfer of want-away forward with £88m asking price

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez

Florentino Perez believes he could beat Premier League clubs to his signature

Mahrez is rated at around £88million but Perez believes he could sign him for less

Real Madrid have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez ahead of a summer revamp up front.

Don Balon claims Florentino Perez is considering a move for Mahrez, though his priority targets remain Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Inter Milan front-man Mauro Icardi.

The Algerian winger could make a fine addition for a big club like Real Madrid, and is also known to be attracting interest from bigger Premier League clubs at the moment.

The Independent recently reported of City chasing Mahrez in January, while the player himself even handed in a transfer request in a bid to push the move through.

The Daily Star have since linked Arsenal with a potential interest in the 26-year-old, who has won the Premier League title and PFA Player of the Year award during his remarkable career at the King Power Stadium.

Mahrez could fit in well at any of those sides, and Real need to bring in some fresh blood in attack due to the significant dip in form of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this season.

Gareth Bale has also had his ups and downs in a Madrid shirt and has trouble staying fit, so there’s bound to be room for Mahrez at the Bernabeu if they can pull a deal off.

Don Balon claim Leicester want £88million for Mahrez, though Madrid president Perez is confident he could get the player for below that fee as the Foxes will want to avoid losing him to a Premier League rival.

