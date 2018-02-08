Great news for Man United: £80,000-a-week ace in line for new long-term deal with Jose Mourinho’s side

Player currently has 18 months left on his current contract with the club

Red Devils are in line to offer star new long-term deal with the club

Offer is reportedly set to be before the end of the current campaign

SEE MORE: “He is the perfect player for Manchester United” – Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney gives view on 29-year-old Man United ace

England international Luke Shaw in line to securing a new deal with the Manchester United, with the Red Devils planning on making the offer before the end of the current campaign.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the former Southampton defender has 18 months left on his £80,000-a-week with the club, and that Shaw has apparently won over boss Jose Mourinho.

The news outlet are also reporting that the 22-year-old is set to be offered the new deal before the end of the current campaign, and that the club are eager to tie the player down.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from fellow Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2014, Shaw has failed to cement a place in United’s first team.

In his three and a half seasons in Manchester, the English left back has only been able to make a total of 59 appearances, something that is mainly down the player’s poor injury record.

During his spell with the Red Devils, Shaw has missed a total of 94 games through injury, something that has hampered the career of the defender.

At Southampton, Shaw showed huge promise, with the player even making the PFA Team of the Year in the 2013/14 season despite the fact he was still a teenage.

However, seeing as the player is only 22, here’s hoping that he can put his injury troubles behind him and try and reach his full potential.