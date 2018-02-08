Luis Enrique Chelsea: Manager ready to replace Conte now on condition £131m Liverpool transfer target is delivered

Luis Enrique Chelsea deal could be brought forward on one condition

The former Barcelona boss wants to seal the transfer of Marco Asensio

The Real Madrid starlet has also been linked as a £131m target for Liverpool

READ MORE: Liverpool table club-record bid for La Liga star, he favours Chelsea transfer as they prepare rival offer

Luis Enrique Chelsea rumours are not going away at the moment and the latest reports from Spain claim he’s prepared to join the club early on one major condition.

The Spanish tactician could step in to replace Antonio Conte straight away so long as he is guaranteed the Blues will seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon.

The Telegraph have claimed Enrique is keen on the Chelsea job, but that he would want to wait until the end of the season to replace the struggling Conte, leading to suggestions that Guus Hiddink could be brought in for a third spell at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier today, Don Balon also claimed Liverpool had tabled a staggering £131million transfer bid for Asensio, though the player himself was also mentioned as favouring an offer to move to Chelsea.

That report stated the Premier League champions were likely to come in for him in the summer, and it seems he’s a key part of Enrique’s plans if he is to take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Next Chelsea manager odds – Enrique Chelsea just 2/1

Don Balon claim this signing makes sense due to doubts at the club over keeping hold of Eden Hazard, who would need replacing with a quality attacker like Asensio.

Although the 22-year-old has not been as much of a regular for Los Blancos this season, he has shown tremendous potential and could benefit from a fresh start in the Premier League.

Asensio could have been ideal to replace Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool, but it seems Chelsea have the upper-hand in this particular deal.