Man City prepared to pull out of race for £95M-rated star following player’s recent antics

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pull out of the race to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, as boss Pep Guardiola is concerned with the player’s recent antics.

This is according to the Mirror, who are stating that the Foxes valued the player at £95M after City made a bid for the player in the January transfer window, and that the player has not turned up to training with the club following his move to the Premier League leaders collapsing last month.

The news outlet are also reporting that Guardiola has his doubts over Mahrez and is worried about the way the player has dealt with the situation, and that the club are now ready to look at other potential targets.

Since moving to England in the summer of 2013 from French side Le Havre, Mahrez has proven to be one of the most able players in the entire Premier League.

In 165 appearances for the Foxes, the Algerian international has managed to amass a total of 44 goals and 34 assists, an impressive return considering the player is predominantly a midfielder.

During Leicester’s insane title winning campaign int he 2015/16 season, Mahrez was absolutely outstanding. The winger managed to clock up 17 goals and 10 assists for the Foxes as they became just the sixth different team to win the Premier League.

The midfielder’s insane dribbling ability and flair has seen some label him as one of the best and trickiest winger’s in the country.

Should Man City end up leaving the race for Mahrez, it’ll be interesting to see what happens next for the player, and when, or if, he ends up returning to training with the club.