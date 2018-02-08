Man Utd injury news: Mourinho set for major fitness boost this month

Man Utd could be set for fitness boost with Ibrahimovic’s return

Report claims Swede could be back in action by end of this month

Offers a different dynamic up front to Lukaku, could be important for Mourinho

Man Utd have a crucial few months coming up in their season, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to give them a significant boost.

Although they trail Man City by 13 points in the Premier League title race, the Red Devils are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League as they aim to avoid ending the year empty-handed.

In turn, having as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal will be crucial for Jose Mourinho, and especially up front with Romelu Lukaku featuring heavily to lead the line.

As per The Sun, Ibrahimovic could return later this month as he is continuing to step up his recovery from injury having been sidelined since December.

That follows on from the serious knee injury that he sustained last season, and so the 36-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

With his contract set to expire this summer, the veteran Swede will be a useful piece to have available in the final months of the year to potentially give United a lift and a different dynamic up top if needed, while on a personal level he’ll surely be motivated to leave on a high if he does indeed depart at the end of the season.

As a result, Mourinho will undoubtedly be delighted to welcome him back into the fold, although given his woes over the past nine months or so, United will also have to be careful not to rush him back into action and risk seeing him suffer another setback.

