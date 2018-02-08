Manchester United transfer update: Mixed news in pursuit of £138million duo

There’s a Manchester United transfer update regarding two key targets

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has become a priority for Real Madrid

Raphael Varane, however, is available for £52million

Manchester United have received some mixed transfer news today as it has emerged they could miss out on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala but sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

This is according to a round up of Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans from Diario Gol, who mention a long list of potential ins and outs under prospective new manager Joachim Low.

After a dire season at the Bernabeu, it looks as though there will be both a change in manager and in a number of playing personnel, if this report is anything to go by.

Diario Gol claim Low is keen to strengthen his attack, which looks necessary after the poor form of ageing forward players Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this term.

Juventus’ Dybala is among the big names linked as a priority target, and there’s also talk of players who could be heading out of the club.

In better news for United, Diario Gol claim Varane is available for £52million amid interest from Jose Mourinho, who worked with him during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Sun recently reported that United failed with a bid for Dybala, with Juventus holding out for around £86million for the talented Argentina international.

TMW have since claimed again that the Red Devils are trying to negotiate a swap deal involving Matteo Darmian, but this looks a challenging battle for the club to win due to interest from Real.

Still, with Alexis Sanchez joining United in January, a centre-back such as Varane may now be a priority over Dybala anyway.