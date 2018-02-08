Mohamed Salah price-tag: ‘Minimum of £120m’ says Liverpool legend

Liverpool legend Jan Molby discusses Mohamed Salah’s valuation

Believes the Egyptian international is now worth at least £120m

Salah has had an incredible campaign thus far since summer move to Anfield

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has had quite the season so far after moving to Merseyside last summer, and Jan Molby believes his value has skyrocketed.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful stint in Italy after previously struggling at Chelsea, as he proved particularly at Roma what a class act he could be.

However, he’s now taken that to the next level with 28 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, as he has proven to be a huge hit at Anfield having lead their charge this season.

As noted by BBC Sport, he cost the Reds £34m from Roma last summer, and so unsurprisingly with his form this year in mind, Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes that he’s easily surpassed the £100m mark in terms of his valuation already.

“I think he’s in that top bracket now because of the end product. There are more and more stats in football now and his figures are incredible as a wide striker,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“To make it awkward, I would say a minimum of £120m. I think I, and a lot of Liverpool fans, could live with Coutinho going but if Liverpool ever considered selling Salah he would be a real loss that would leave a gaping hole.”

It’s difficult to put a price on players in today’s transfer market with the fees that we’ve seen change hands in recent years.

Salah has undoubtedly emerged as one of the top players in Europe this season, and there is a case to support Molby’s assertion that he could easily fetch over £100m now. Come the end of season, if his form continues to be great, is it a possibility that teams such as Manchester City and PSG may join Real Madrid, who have a reported interest in Salah, as per The Daily Star, so make sure to keep any eye on the odds of Salah joining any of these clubs at bookmakeradvisor.com.

From a Liverpool perspective though, they won’t want to even be thinking about that as ultimately they have to keep hold of their best players regardless of price-tags and hefty offers.

Having lost Philippe Coutinho last month, Jurgen Klopp will be adamant that he doesn’t lose another crucial piece in his squad as it will undoubtedly be a difficult task to replace the goals and impact that the Egyptian international has contributed and made.

