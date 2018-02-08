Real Madrid star informs giants he’s leaving, plan in place to avoid exit

Marco Asensio reportedly tells Real Madrid that he’s leaving the club

Liverpool, Chelsea specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties

Florentino Perez wants the talented ace to be patient until next season

Given his lack of playing time and an inability to secure a permanently prominent role at Real Madrid, the latest Marco Asensio rumours are understandable.

The 22-year-old is a classy individual and has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances so far this season.

For a club with the expectations and demands of Madrid though, they’re arguably looking for more from him despite the fact that he’s still relatively young, and that perhaps has been a factor in how he finds himself in his current situation.

Asensio hasn’t started a La Liga game since December 12, and has only played a handful of minutes in each of the substitute appearances he’s made since.

That has to be frustrating for any player, and according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the Spaniard has now informed Real Madrid that he wishes to leave.

Ultimately, Los Blancos have a decision to make. Albeit he has plenty of room for development and improvement, Asensio is a talented player and they surely don’t want to lose him unless necessary with the report linking Chelsea and Liverpool with an interest.

Importantly, it’s added that Florentino Perez intends on ensuring he has a prominent role at the Bernabeu next season as he prepares to make changes this summer.

Looking at the La Liga table and their results in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, it’s been a difficult campaign for Real Madrid as they’ve fallen way short of the standards they set last season when they did the league and European double.

However, with Karim Benzema scoring just six goals in 24 appearances, coupled with Gareth Bale’s injury problems continuing earlier in the season and Cristiano Ronaldo’s loss of form not so long ago, it has been difficult for all concerned, especially for Asensio to watch on from the sidelines even when the side is struggling.

Provided Madrid do intend on making changes this summer, it could be worth his while to be patient and see how things play out to start next season. If that’s too much of a risk for him though, then perhaps a move to a rumoured interested party in Chelsea or Liverpool could be on the cards.

