The potential Real Madrid transfer Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi fears the most

Lionel Messi is reportedly fearful of Real Madrid signing Harry Kane

The Barcelona forward believes the Tottenham striker would significantly strengthen Madrid

Kane is one of a number of Premier League stars being eyed by Real

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly fearful of how much Real Madrid would improve if they sealed the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international has been a goalscoring sensation in the Premier League for the last few years now and could surely fit in at an elite club like Real.

Los Blancos are also in dire need of strengthening up front as the goals have dried up for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this season as the pair look past the peak of their powers.

Kane could be an upgrade, and Messi fears the lethal 24-year-old would prove a significant one for Barca’s rivals, according to Don Balon.

The Argentine forward has helped Barcelona to a huge lead at the top of La Liga this season as the title looks more or less sewn up already despite three months left to play of the season.

However, Real could be a force to be reckoned with again next season if they get their act together with big-name signings like Kane in the summer transfer window.

Don Balon have recently linked Real with a potential three-man swoop for Kane alongside fellow Premier League stars Eden Hazard and David de Gea, of Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.

No wonder Messi’s already worried about next season…