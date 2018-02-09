Antonio Conte admits Chelsea star is struggling with mystery injury

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has a worrying Alvaro Morata update

The Spain international has pain in his back and the club are working to solve it

Conte does not know when Morata will return to first-team action

READ MORE: Chelsea star won’t rule out Real Madrid move amid growing transfer speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he doesn’t know when Alvaro Morata will return from something of a mysterious back injury that has kept him out in recent games.

The Spain international is described by his manager as having pain in his back, which the club are working to solve, though seemingly without much success.

Morata was seen as an exciting signing when he joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer, but he hasn’t really got going yet in a Blue shirt.

Chelsea’s form has also taken a major hit recently and they could certainly do with everyone fit and available as they prepare for the return of the Champions League soon.

On top of that, the west Londoners must also improve their domestic form if they are to avoid the risk of dropping out of the top four this season after a dire recent run that has seen them lose 3-0 to Bournemouth and 4-1 to Watford in back-to-back games.

Conte on Morata: “For sure, we are facing a serious situation. Players like Morata that are important for us are missing for a long time. I don’t know, he has this problem. We are trying to find a solution to solve the pain in his back.” Adds he doesn’t know when he’s back #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 9, 2018

“We are struggling a lot to find a solution!”@ChelseaFC boss Antonio Conte admits he is growing “a bit worried” about @AlvaroMorata‘s ongoing back problem. #CFC #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/oVHZpO2qcD — Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) February 9, 2018

On Morata, Conte told reporters today: ‘For sure, we are facing a serious situation. Players like Morata that are important for us are missing for a long time.

‘I don’t know, he has this problem. We are trying to find a solution to solve the pain in his back.’

Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella added that the Italian could not put a date on the 25-year-old’s return.

Chelsea face West Brom in their next league match on Monday evening, and Morata’s continued absence surely presents the chance of a first start up front for January signing Olivier Giroud.