Club set to trigger £96m release clause to beat Manchester United & Arsenal to exciting transfer

Real Madrid look set to trigger Mauro Icardi’s release clause

The Inter Milan star has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal

Icardi looks an ideal signing for Real Madrid’s needs for next season

Real Madrid are reportedly set to trigger the £96million release clause in the contract of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi in order to beat the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to a transfer.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez seems prepared to pay what it takes to bring the Argentina international to the Bernabeu in time for next season in what looks a necessary purchase.

Icardi has been in prolific form in Serie A this season and it is little surprise to see Real interested in bringing him in due to their own struggles up front this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema look past their best and have scored just ten La Liga goals between them all season long.

That is well below the usual high standards the pair have set themselves, but given both are into their 30s now after long careers at the highest level, it may be that the time has come to bring in some fresh blood.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently listed Arsenal as being among his admirers, and despite signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January, he could still prove a useful signing due to the slow start made by Alexandre Lacazette since joining from Lyon in the summer.

As well as that, Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old by Corriere della Sera, and it could make sense for Jose Mourinho to target him as an upgrade on inconsistent front-man Romelu Lukaku.

Still, Real seem to be leading the chase for Icardi’s signature at the moment and few can turn down the 12-time European champions when they come calling.