Bad news for Chelsea: Key Barcelona ace returns for Spanish giants amid upcoming Champions League clash

Chelsea have been dealt some bad news ahead of their big clash against Barcelona in the Champions League, after key star Ousmane Dembele was included in the Spanish side’s squad to face Getafe on Sunday, signalling his return from injury.

This is according to the Sun, who are stating that the French international’s return to the Blaugrana squad means that he will be in contention to play against the Blues in 10 days time.

The news outlet are also reporting that the forward has been out since January 4th, after he injured his hamstring in a match against Celta Vigo, however it now seems as if the player has made his recovery and is available for selection again.

Since he secured his move to Spain from German giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Dembele hasn’t been able to make his mark at the Camp Nou due to injury.

In seven appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side, the 20-year-old has only managed to contribute two assists, something that may be down the player trying to adapt to playing in a new country.

During his time with Dortmund, the France international set the Bundesliga alight, as Dembele managed to contribute 10 goals and 22 assists in 50 games for the German outfit.

As of late, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have been in rather poor form, with the Blues only managing to pick up two wins in their last 10 games, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Watford, as Conte’s side lost 4-1 to the Hornets in the Premier League.

Dembele’s return won’t be music to the ears for Chelsea, as the player’s lightning-quick pace and high-quality dribbling ability will surely strike fear into the Chelsea defence should the winger play a part in either leg.