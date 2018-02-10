Basel vs Manchester City Champions League preview: Pep Guardiola’s side huge favourites to march on in pursuit of treble dream

Manchester City are back in action in the Champions League this Tuesday as they look overwhelming favourites against Swiss side FC Basel.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been outstanding for much of this season and enjoy such a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League that they can afford to feel pretty relaxed about this game.

City have lost just twice all season, and each time they’ve responded in style, so it’s no wonder 888Sport have them as massive 7/20 to win in Switzerland this week, while the home side’s odds are as long as 8/1.

Guardiola, of course, has serious pedigree in this competition after winning it twice in his first three seasons in charge of Barcelona, so can he lead City to the trophy for the first time in their history?

As already noted, with City so far clear at the top of the Premier League and with almost all their rivals in disarray, it could mean Guardiola can really focus on this competition like few other managers of English clubs have had the luxury of being able to do in recent times.

Not since 2012 has a Premier League club won the European Cup, when Chelsea earned that thrilling penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich, so we’re overdue an English winner.

City are surely the finest of the bunch in recent times, but of course, they have to show they can overcome potential banana skins such as this one.

Basel fared well in their tough group, beating Manchester United on their own turf towards the end of the first stage. They are also on a fine run of nine wins from their last ten games domestically, so will certainly be no pushovers on Tuesday night.

Guardiola also has injuries to contend with as the season goes on, with Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus big losses, while John Stones is also just returning.