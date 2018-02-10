“Best in the world” – Manchester City fans ecstatic with “outrageous” star as he reaches incredible stat vs Leicester

Manchester City fans were full of praise for one star in particular during their 5-1 home riot over Leicester City this evening.

Despite Sergio Aguero notching four goals in the space of 90 minutes, it was Kevin De Bruyne who stole the majority of the praise form Man City fans.

De Bruyne assisted all three of Manchester City’s opening goals and now leads the list for most assists in Europe’s top five leagues.

De Bruyne now has 14 assists in the Premier League alone this season and this impressive graph below shows his phenomenal ability to create chances.

We have to talk about Kevin De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/ewCrnwlJ4M — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) February 10, 2018

Aguero of course stole the rest of the headlines with the Argentine forward filling his boots this evening against the Foxes as he registered an impressive quadruple with all four goals coming in the second-half.

Aguero now has 21 goals in the league this season and is only five goals away from equaling his best tally for goals in a single Premier League season when the star notched 26 in the 2014/15 season.

As previously mentioned however De Bruyne’s creativity lead City fans to offer a flurry of praise on social media for the Belgian with some even suggesting the midfielder is now one of the best players in the world.

Kevin de bruyne must be best player in English premiership by a country mile, his passing is outrageous ?????? — stephen payne (@stevie04575479) February 10, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne is the best in the world ??? — N.64 (@Nasalha64) February 10, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the premier league. Could really do with a sneaky Real Madrid bid this summer. — Mikey Richardson (@Mikey_R_1992) February 10, 2018

3 – Kevin De Bruyne has provided three assists in a single game for the first time in his Manchester City career. Repetition. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2018

Remember about a year ago when plenty of us thought De Bruyne was struggling with Guardiola’s system? He *is* the system! — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) February 10, 2018