Odds slashed dramatically on Chelsea hiring shock ex-Premier League boss to replace Antonio Conte

Ladbrokes have reported a huge shift in odds regarding Marco Silva to Chelsea

Having been 50/1, the former Watford manager is now just 8/1 to take over at Stamford Bridge

Silva impressed in stints with Hull City and Watford, but Luis Enrique remains the favourite

Odds have surprisingly been slashed in quite dramatic fashion on former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

This would no doubt be a shock appointment, but Ladbrokes’ reporting of a dramatic shift in odds this week perhaps points towards a short-term deal for the Portuguese tactician.

Silva impressed in brief spells in charge of both Hull and Watford, before recently leaving the Hornets after a dip in form at Vicarage Road.

Still, he could be set for another chance in the Premier League with an unexpectedly big job in the form of replacing last season’s Premier League-winning coach Conte at Chelsea.

Ladbrokes claim the 40-year-old was a 50/1 outsider at the start of the week, but is now just 8/1 to be given a chance in the Blues hot seat.

The bookies claim he’s by far the biggest mover in that particular market this week, though former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique remains the favourite at 6/4.

The Telegraph, however, have claimed Enrique is not prepared to take the Chelsea job until he finishes his sabbatical in the summer, mentioning that Guus Hiddink could be a short-term option if Conte is sacked before the end of the campaign.

Hiddink remains 4/1 with Ladbrokes, so that could be another short-term option, but either way this is an intriguing shift in the market.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘It’s a case of when and not if Chelsea send Conte packing now, and punters reckon a shock replacement is being lined up in the shape of Silva.’