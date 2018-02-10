Former Premier League winger responds to reports he is a porn star after claims he indulged in webcam sex shows with glamour model wife

A former Arsenal and Liverpool winger has responded to claims that he is now a porn star after reports suggested he had taken part in webcam sex shows with his glamour model wife.

Former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant was yesterday at the centre of controversial reports that he had taken part in webcam sex shows but has today branded the reports as laughable.

Pennant spent time at both Arsenal and Liverpool amongst a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from the Daily Mail yesterday had claimed that Pennant and his glamour model wife Alice Goodwin had indulged in webcam sex shows and were charging strangers £6-a-minute to watch their webcam shows.

However, Pennant has today squashed the ridiculous reports as a joke in an exclusive interview with the Mirror.

“Calling me a porn star and putting it on the front page of their paper is just a joke.”

Pennant is understandably furious with the reports and will look to put the record straight in his forthcoming autobiography.

The winger currently plays for Billericay Town but has had stints at a number of clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Leeds United, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic.

Pennant, 35, has certainly suffered something of a fall from grace after looking something of a wonderkid during his Arsenal days, when he scored a memorable hat-trick on his full league debut against Southampton, though he never managed to maintain a first-team place.

Pennant’s career recovered after a spell at Birmingham City, which earned him a move to Liverpool, where he even featured in a Champions League final for the Reds in 2007 during their 2-1 loss to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Currently, however, Pennant plays for non-league side Billericay Town after disappearing off the radar somewhat with spells in Singapore and India.

While the porn story may prove to be untrue, there’s no doubt Pennant could have achieved more with his career and could still be involved in more now than having to deny bizarre rumours such as these.