“I want him to stay here” – Real Madrid given big boost over future of 40-goal ace following rumours of possible departure

Real Madrid have been given a boost over the future of Spanish ace Isco, after boss Zinedine Zidane said that he wants to keep the player at the club.

This is according to El Pais, who are reporting that there have been rumours surfacing recently about the player possibly departing the European champions, however the Frenchman has quickly denied these rumours.

Speaking about Isco and his future with the club, Zidane said “I love Isco and I want him to stay here all his life.” Zidane then went on to add “It is a lie that he asked for his departure, I want the matter to end”.

Since moving to the Bernabeu from fellow Spanish side Malaga in the summer of 2013, Isco has managed to put in some seriously good performances for Los Blancos and become a fan favourite with the Spanish giants.

In 222 appearances for the Spanish champions, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 40 goals and 51 assists, meaning he contributed directly to a goal about once evert two and a half games.

The 25-year-old’s insane dribbling ability has seen label him and teammate Marco Asensio as the future of Los Blancos once Cristiano Ronaldo moves on.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Isco has managed to help the club win a whole host of trophies, as since 2013, the Spanish champions have managed to win three Champions League titles, one La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

Following Zidane’s words, it seems as if Isco won’t be going anywhere anytime soon despite the rumours.