Champions League giants in talks to sign £86m Manchester United transfer target after Arsenal raid failed

Atletico Madrid are the latest club chasing the Paulo Dybala transfer

Manchester United have also been linked with the Juventus forward

Dybala could replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are reportedly the latest club chasing the transfer of Juventus forward and rumoured Manchester United target Paulo Dybala.

According to Don Balon, Diego Simeone’s side are keen on a big-name signing such as Dybala to help them replace Antoine Griezmann ahead of an expected summer exit and have already held talks with his brother about a move.

The Argentina international has shone in Serie A during spells with both Palermo and Juventus, leading to recent speculation that Manchester United made a bid for him.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils failed with a swap deal bid for Dybala while Henrikh Mkhitaryan was still at the club, with Juve supposedly holding out for around £86million for their star attacker.

The 24-year-old could now be a fine purchase for Atletico, with Don Balon claiming he’s their prime target after missing out on Alexis Sanchez while he was still at Arsenal.

The Chilean ended up moving to United instead, so that sets things up perfectly for Dybala to move to the Spanish capital as United surely no longer need him as urgently.

Atletico have lost a number of star players in recent years, but in fairness to them they have a strong record of replacing them too, particularly up front.

Fernando Torres notably left for Liverpool, replaced by Sergio Aguero, who later left for Manchester City, replaced by Radamel Falcao, later replaced by Diego Costa, so Dybala coming in for Griezmann would continue that trend.

Don Balon add that Real Madrid have also been considering moving for Dybala.