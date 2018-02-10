Bayern Munich star wants controversial transfer to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara wants to join Real Madrid

The former Barcelona man doesn’t mind playing for their biggest rivals

Alcantara is reported to be desperate to return to Spain

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly desperate to return to his native Spain and wants a transfer to Real Madrid.

This is despite his Barcelona connections, with the playmaker having started his career in the Barca youth team before moving on to the Allianz Arena for more playing time.

Alcantara has since become regarded as one of Europe’s finest midfielders and could be a superb signing for Real, with Don Balon claiming he’s keen on the move to the Bernabeu.

Madrid currently have Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez on loan at Bayern, and Don Balon claim he’s become aware of Alcantara’s desire to move to Madrid.

With Zinedine Zidane’s side far from at their best for much of this season, the signing of a quality ball-player like Alcantara could be just what they need to bounce back next year.

The Spain international could prove an upgrade on players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who have not been quite as effective this season and who may now be past the peak of their powers.

This deal would surely be somewhat controversial, however, with players who cross the divide between Barcelona and Real Madrid, even if indirectly, never likely to be popular with their old set of fans.