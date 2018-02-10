Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal: Harry Kane closing in on incredible record after North London Derby winner

Tottenham claimed a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the North London Derby

Harry Kane headed in a second half winner from Ben Davies’ cross

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was poor for a dysfunctional Arsenal side

READ MORE: Manchester United fans trolling Arsenal after spotting major irony in first half vs Tottenham

Tottenham claimed a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the second North London Derby of the season thanks to a second-half header from Harry Kane.

The England international loves scoring in this fixture and made no mistake when left-back Ben Davies sent in a tempting cross in the 49th minute at Wembley.

Here’s how it all panned out as Spurs claimed the bragging rights on derby day…

Man of the match

It’s such a close call that we’re going to give it to two players here, the duo that combined for the goal – Davies and Kane.

While the striker was responsible for a well-taken winner, the defender deserves huge credit for a tireless display down that left flank and a peach of a cross to create the all-important goal for his side.

There’s been much talk about Danny Rose and his Spurs future this season, but Davies is fast becoming the superior and more important player in that position.

Flop of the match

It has to be Henrikh Mkhitaryan. After three assists in a superb performance for Arsenal in the win over Everton last weekend, he disappeared in this one.

Manchester United fans certainly enjoyed it, trolling Gooners at half time over the Armenian’s no-show at Wembley.

This clip below pretty much sums it up for poor Micki…

The Mkhitaryan we all know has returned. pic.twitter.com/C31h4gUcyp — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) February 10, 2018

Stat of the match

It may not surprise you to see that Kane is so good he’s already almost the leading scorer in this fixture in the Premier League. In just seven appearances. What a man.

7 – Harry Kane has seven goals in seven Premier League north London derby games – only Emmanuel Adebayor has scored more (8). Heaven. #TOTARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2018

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris – 6

Davinson Sanchez – 6

Jan Vertonghen – 7

Kieran Trippier – 7

Ben Davies – 8

Eric Dier – 7

Mousa Dembele – 7

Christian Eriksen – 7

Son-Heung min – 6 (SUB: Erik Lamela – 6)

Dele Alli – 6 (SUB: Victor Wanyama – 6)

Harry Kane – 8

Arsenal player ratings

Petr Cech – 7

Laurent Koscielny – 6

Shkodran Mustafi – 6

Hector Bellerin – 6

Nacho Monreal – 6

Granit Xhaka – 7 (SUB: Danny Welbeck – 6)

Mohamed Elneny – 5 (SUB: Alexandre Lacazette – 5)

Jack Wilshere – 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 (SUB: Alex Iwobi – 5)

Mesut Ozil – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

Reaction

Arsenal Twitter are not happy – the knives are out for Mkhitaryan and for ineffective sub Alexandre Lacazette…

I think Mkhitaryan and Lacazette share the same illness — HM (@mrraumdeuter) February 10, 2018

Lacazette almost as good as Mkhitaryan there #TOTARS — Chris Burn (@chrisburn96) February 10, 2018

Just witnessed the death of Arsenal. Lost all respect for Wenger crying foul again. Tactically castrated. Xhaka and Mkhitaryan stealing a living. No defenders, No leaders. No balls. Hope Aubameyang kept his return ticket. Welcome to the bottom 14. — Ian Bishop (@BishBlueHammer) February 10, 2018

Lacazette out — Evan Davis (@evandav142002) February 10, 2018