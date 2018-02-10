“What have you done?” – Chelsea fans fuming with Blues boss Antonio Conte as Michy Batshuayi strikes again for Dortmund

Posted by
“What have you done?” – Chelsea fans fuming with Blues boss Antonio Conte as Michy Batshuayi strikes again for Dortmund

Chelsea fans took to social media to slate manager Antonio Conte this afternoon after Blues loanee Michy Batshuayi found the net again for German side Borussia Dortmund.

The German outfit beat Hamburg SV 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga, with goals from Mario Gotze and Batshuayi himself helping Peter Stoger’s side on their way to three points.

The win now puts Dortmund in third place on 37 points, just one point off of RB Leipzip, who sit in second place on 38 points.

Conte’s side let Batshuayi leave the club on loan in the January transfer window, and fans have taken to Twitter to slate the Italian for letting such a thing happen, with the Blues’ current poor form not doing the Italian any favours either!

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the former Juventus boss for letting the Belgian international leave Stamford Bridge last month.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top