“What have you done?” – Chelsea fans fuming with Blues boss Antonio Conte as Michy Batshuayi strikes again for Dortmund

Batshuayi left club on loan in January transfer window

Belgian has scored three in two games for Bundesliga outfit

Fans took to social media to slate Conte for letting the striker leave the club

Chelsea fans took to social media to slate manager Antonio Conte this afternoon after Blues loanee Michy Batshuayi found the net again for German side Borussia Dortmund.

The German outfit beat Hamburg SV 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga, with goals from Mario Gotze and Batshuayi himself helping Peter Stoger’s side on their way to three points.

The win now puts Dortmund in third place on 37 points, just one point off of RB Leipzip, who sit in second place on 38 points.

Conte’s side let Batshuayi leave the club on loan in the January transfer window, and fans have taken to Twitter to slate the Italian for letting such a thing happen, with the Blues’ current poor form not doing the Italian any favours either!

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the former Juventus boss for letting the Belgian international leave Stamford Bridge last month.

Batshuayi will keep scoring and Giroud will keep firing blank.

Oh Conte, what have you done? — Blue Hatchet Man (@shaunkrish) February 10, 2018

It's seems Conte is the problem of himself & not the board. Batshuayi bagging in goals at Dortmund. That's 3 goals in 2 games but former Micheal Jackson at touchline believe(d) he's not good enough. #footballliveng — ismail innocent (@92ideas) February 10, 2018

Our Batshuayi ? I hate Conte. — You niggas eat ass, I don't. (@035MAJOR) February 10, 2018

This same Batshuayi Conte refused to sub in when Morata was injured vs City — Announce Guus Hiddink (@greatstar360) February 10, 2018

Batshuayi was deemed not good enough to play for Chelsea’s starting XI but has now scored 3 goals in 2 games for BVB and Conte looks stupid. https://t.co/sbtd8OMhT6 — ayo siddle (@ChrisSiddle) February 10, 2018

Batshuayi mustn't return to Conte. Batsman doesn't need to be a backup ???? — Kuda (@justkuda) February 10, 2018

Batshuayi scores again 3 in 2 for him shows what he can do when he gets a chance. Conte has made a mistake letting him go. — RaddersCFC (@SpinsLikeEden) February 10, 2018

Batshuayi already killing it. Poor decision from Conte to let him go. — Saw (@sawunggg) February 10, 2018

Batshuayi scoring goals for Dortmund. Conte almost ruined him. — Mazi Chibuike (@LyffBoxx) February 10, 2018

Wow Conte almost ruined Batshuayi, good thing he left — Shegz Okoro (@Deen_Khalliffa) February 10, 2018