Alice Goodwin WAG: Jermaine Pennant’s wife ignores webcam sex show allegations and slams ‘illegal circus’ Billericay Town

Jermaine Pennant and Alice Goodwin were involved in a webcam sex shows controversy this weekend, but the latter has had time to hit out at Billericay Town.

The Sun had claimed that the former Premier League star had starred in the shows with his better half, although he has since spoken to The Mirror to completely refute those claims.

Aside from retweeting his post on it, Goodwin has stayed silent for the most part but did take time out to slam his former club Billericay Town.

Evidently, she’s not impressed. Her 35-year-old partner is said to have initially left the club in December, before rejoining but his exit has now been confirmed a second time with his last outing coming in January.

In turn, their ‘attempt at more press’ as she put it hasn’t gone down well with her, and she opted to call them out on Twitter over it, as seen below.

Pennant has played for five different clubs in the past three years, ranging from playing in India to Billericay. He’ll undoubtedly be hoping this whole mess will be put to bed sooner rather than later so he can possibly find a new club and continue his career.

