Aston Villa v Birmingham Live Stream – Watch Lunchtime Birmingham Derby from Villa Park

Its another Black Country derby as high flying Aston Villa take on their fierce rivals Birmingham City in the lunchtime kickoff Sunday. #AVFC #BCFC

With both sides in good form coming into the game it should be a cracker and a match not to be missed.

Aston Villa host Birmingham City on Sunday in what is expected to be a fiery Midlands Derby once again – these games rarely disappoint.

With six league wins on the bounce Aston Villa are the Championship’s form club and, despite an inconsistent start to the season, are bang in the mix for a top two finish.

Victories over Bristol City and Sheffield United have lifted the Lions up to third in the league.

Aston Villa vs Birmingham Match Preview

At the back Villa have been solid of late conceding just three goals in six league games.

John Terry and James Chester have formed a formidable partnership in the heart of their defence. At the other end of the pitch they’re scoring for fun. Steve Bruce’s side are up there with the most prolific teams in the league and that’s without new signing Lewis Grabban, who is set to be including in Sunday’s squad.

Birmingham head into the Midlands Derby in decent form for a side at the wrong end of the table. Back-to-back league wins has helped the Blues climb out of the bottom three and they’ll move five points clear of the drop zone with a rare win over their rivals.

Aston Villa vs Birmingham – What are the odds?

There’s a definite air of optimism around St Andrews at the moment and Blues fans will come into the game hoping of a result.

No team has scored fewer goals in the Championship this season than the Blues and with Villa’s solid defence they’ll do well to get on the scoresheet at Villa Park. In fact they have failed to score in each of their last four trips to Villa.

Steve Bruce is expected to name the same team for the fourth game in a row. Birmingham, though, will be without Jonathan Grounds while Jacques Maghoma will be assessed before kick off.

Aston Villa vs Birmingham Tip from Caughtoffside

Villa haven’t lost against Birmingham since 2005 and I expect the wait for a Blues win to continue on Sunday. Villa win to nil looks a decent price at 6/4.

