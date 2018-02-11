Bad news for Liverpool: European giants place £90M price tag on head of reported midfield target

Player has impressed fans with his potential at such a young age

Liverpool have been dealt a blow after Borussia Dortmund have slapped a £90M price tag on the head of highly-rated youngster Christian Pulisic.

This is according to the Express, who state that both Liverpool and Man United have reportedly been heavily linked with the 19-year-old, and that the Reds will now have to debate as to whether they are to continue pursuing Pulisic following Dortmund putting their sky-high price tag on the player.

The news outlet are also reporting that Man United have been linked with a move for the player in the past, and that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho isn’t keen on adding a new attacker to the ranks at Old Trafford.

Since making his emergence into the footballing scene with the German outfit, Pulisic has managed to seriously impress fans with his ability and potential.

Despite being just 19, the American has still managed to wow fans with his performances, as in 82 appearances for the club, the winger has been able to clock up a total of 11 goals and 16 assists, an impressive return for a player of his age.

So far this campaign, the winger has been in decent form, scoring four and assisting three in 27 appearances in all competitions, a total that has nothing on his return from last season.

During the 2016/17 season, Pulisic really showed the football world what he was about, as the 19-year-old amassed a total five goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances meaning that he directly contributed to just below a goal every two games.

Following this news of Dortmund’s valuation of Pulisic, it’ll be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp’s side still continue targeting the midfielder.