Chelsea have plan for when they want Antonio Conte exit, key timeline touted

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has had a difficult season this year

Italian tactician won the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge

Now, Blues are planning a split in the summer by mutual consent

READ MORE: “What have you done?” – Chelsea fans fuming with Blues boss Antonio Conte as Michy Batshuayi strikes again for Dortmund

Chelsea are reportedly hopeful that they can wait until the summer before making a managerial change and replacing Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician has endured a miserable campaign for the most part so far this year, with his Blues side toiling in the Premier League in defence of their crown.

Ahead of their clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, Chelsea now find themselves outside of the top four with the pressure undoubtedly building on Conte after poor results against Bournemouth and Watford.

However, as per The Telegraph, it’s claimed that ideally the reigning champions want to wait until the summer before reaching an agreement to part company by mutual consent.

The report goes on to detail all the issues that have emerged between Conte and the Chelsea hierarchy, especially since the end of last season, and it would appear as though there is a significant breakdown between the two parties.

Nevertheless, the possibility of waiting until the summer would suit Chelsea, as it gives them time to look for a long-term replacement rather than a stop-gap solution first until the end of the season and then again in the summer.

Further, with Sport reporting in midweek that it could cost Chelsea €30m to rescind Conte’s contract, that’s arguably another motivation to wait and to reach a mutual agreement with the potential of negotiating that fee down if the two parties split on amicable terms rather than an outright sacking.

It’s incredible to think how quickly things have deteriorated at Chelsea after their title success last season, but it appears as though Conte may not have too much longer at Stamford Bridge.