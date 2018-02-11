Harry Kane spectacularly trolls Arsenal fan Piers Morgan with this tweet after Tottenham victory

Harry Kane sealed a vital North London derby victory against Arsenal at Wembley yesterday and finished his Saturday by trolling Arsenal ‘super-fan’ Piers Morgan.

Morgan had taken a swipe at Kane prior to kick-off by suggesting that Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would outshine Kane in the derby.

Kane answered back on twitter after the clash having scored the vital winner to help Tottenham beat Arsenal.

READ ALSO: Photos: Furious Arsenal fan burns Alexandre Lacazette shirt after Tottenham loss

Harry Kane took to twitter to troll Piers Morgan following Tottenham’s victory over Arsenal in this weekend’s North London derby.

Tottenham were victorious over Arsenal at Wembley yesterday in the second North London derby of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Further, Harry Kane proved to be the difference with his 49th minute effort the only goal separating the two sides in Tottenham’s 1-0 victory.

Kane leapt above Laurent Koscielny four minutes into the second half to latch onto a superb Ben Davies cross and nod pass Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Tottenham held out to clinch the three points despite Alexandre Lacazette being presented with a glorious opportunity to salvage a point for the Gunners in the 93rd minute.

Prior to the game Piers Morgan had taken to twitter to speculate that Arsenal new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would outshine Kane at Wembley.

Aubameyang however could not replicate the form he produced the week previous when he scored during Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates.

Kane took to twitter quickly after the game to indirectly boast his side’s victory by directly tweeting Morgan.