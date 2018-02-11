‘He got it all wrong’ – BBC pundit blasts Arsenal star, but fans blame Wenger

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette under fire amid poor form

Dublin critical of decision-making against Tottenham

However, fans have seen it a different way and blame Wenger

READ MORE: “Sell him” – Arsenal fans furious with £52m superstar after “atrocious performance” against Tottenham

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is going through a tough period, but Dion Dublin was critical of the big chance he missed against Tottenham.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners splashed out £52.6m on the Frenchman last summer and had expected him to establish himself as a prolific goalscorer for them.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to meet those expectations as of yet though, scoring just nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions and the January signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undoubtedly going to make life more difficult for him with added competition.

Having been brought on in the latter stages of the north London derby on Saturday, Lacazette missed a glorious opportunity to get on the scoresheet and regain some confidence, and Dublin has criticised his decision-making in that crucial moment.

“Lacazette went with his side foot, but you have to go with your laces. He should have slid it under the goalkeeper or go with the outside of his boot or left foot, but he got it all wrong,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“It’s a confidence thing. If he has more games and more starts, that’s a goal.”

Dublin did share some sympathy though as he ultimately believes that Lacazette is devoid of confidence, but while he focused his attention on the French international, the Arsenal fans below believe that Arsene Wenger is the man to blame for his struggles since joining the club.

On one hand, they have a point. Lacazette hasn’t had the service around him to flourish at times and he can’t have just turned into a poor striker overnight given his goalscoring record at Lyon.

In contrast though, it’s difficult to blame Wenger for poor finishing, as Lacazette has had his opportunities and a player of his quality should be doing better. Whichever way it’s seen, Arsenal could certainly do with Lacazette, Aubameyang and others in fine form between now and the end of the season to rescue their top-four hopes as they’re currently six points adrift.

Continually being substituted after 70 mins, using Iwobi and Welbeck behind him and expecting him to feed off scraps, do not tell me that Wenger is not responsible for Lacazette’s low confidence. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 10, 2018

Wenger killed his confidence plus we gave him no service and as I said before if we continue aubameyang will be the same these strikers need service simple — WAY2NANG??AUBAMEYANG (@selectadark) February 10, 2018

Said that a few weeks back completely agree. Feel for him. Wenger has destroyed him. Get him having a few coaching sessions with a club legend like @IanWright0 he’ll soon get his confidence back. — Johnny King (@ThekingJ81) February 10, 2018

Wenger is responsible for the mess we are in …..let’s not criticise the players it’s the boss first …..The future without him is unpredictable but whatever happens it’s best without him ….@WengerOut @Arsenal @ArsenalIndians — Abhishek Dewan (@AbhiDewan484) February 11, 2018

There’s a good striker in Lacazette as he showed earlier in the season. He’s had his confidence killed by terrible management, can’t keep letting Wenger ruin players. — Tom (@TomL_1904) February 10, 2018