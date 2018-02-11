‘He got it all wrong’ – BBC pundit blasts Arsenal star, but fans blame Wenger

Posted by
‘He got it all wrong’ – BBC pundit blasts Arsenal star, but fans blame Wenger

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is going through a tough period, but Dion Dublin was critical of the big chance he missed against Tottenham.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners splashed out £52.6m on the Frenchman last summer and had expected him to establish himself as a prolific goalscorer for them.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to meet those expectations as of yet though, scoring just nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions and the January signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undoubtedly going to make life more difficult for him with added competition.

Having been brought on in the latter stages of the north London derby on Saturday, Lacazette missed a glorious opportunity to get on the scoresheet and regain some confidence, and Dublin has criticised his decision-making in that crucial moment.

“Lacazette went with his side foot, but you have to go with your laces. He should have slid it under the goalkeeper or go with the outside of his boot or left foot, but he got it all wrong,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“It’s a confidence thing. If he has more games and more starts, that’s a goal.”

Dublin did share some sympathy though as he ultimately believes that Lacazette is devoid of confidence, but while he focused his attention on the French international, the Arsenal fans below believe that Arsene Wenger is the man to blame for his struggles since joining the club.

On one hand, they have a point. Lacazette hasn’t had the service around him to flourish at times and he can’t have just turned into a poor striker overnight given his goalscoring record at Lyon.

In contrast though, it’s difficult to blame Wenger for poor finishing, as Lacazette has had his opportunities and a player of his quality should be doing better. Whichever way it’s seen, Arsenal could certainly do with Lacazette, Aubameyang and others in fine form between now and the end of the season to rescue their top-four hopes as they’re currently six points adrift.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top