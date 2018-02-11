Lionel Messi infuriates Barcelona teammate, discontent grows over treatment

It’s fair to say that Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele has had a difficult first season at the Nou Camp, but there is more reason for concern.

The 20-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season as he’s managed to contribute three assists in his time on the pitch, with injuries undoubtedly playing an unfortunate role in restricting him.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to raid Man City for €25m Guardiola starlet

Couple that with the £135.5m spent on the French international last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, it will have been difficult for him to settle and prove his worth while trying to deal with the pressure that lvl of price-tag brings.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, it’s not just discontent on the pitch that is causing a problem for the summer signing, as he’s been left ‘disgusted’ and ‘angered’ by the difference in treatment between him and January arrival Philippe Coutinho.

It’s essentially suggested that the big names at Barcelona, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others, haven’t been so receptive to Dembele compared to Coutinho, and that has unsurprisingly left the former feeling a little left out as it all sounds very much like school playground type of stuff.

Ultimately though, they’ll all need to be singing from the same hymn sheet this season at least, as a fully-fit and confident Dembele could surely have a positive impact in Barcelona’s pursuit of multiple trophies this season.

That’s in contrast to a youngster feeling cut off and not appreciated, which will be no good for any party concerned and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.

Ernesto Valverde will have to take the lead on it if the alleged poor morale is a genuine issue, as with Barcelona going so well this season with a commanding lead in the La Liga title race coupled with their ongoing hunt for the Copa del Rey and Champions League, there is still a lot on the line this year.