Liverpool 2-0 Southampton player ratings, stats and reaction: Firmino and Salah star in convincing victory

Liverpool took a comfortable three points from their away trip to Southampton with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk made his return to his former club after his record-breaking move to Liverpool in January and looked unfazed despite being booed throughout by Southampton home supporters.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool on the sixth minute and then turned provider with a beautiful back-heel to set Mohamed Salah away to score his 22nd Premier League goal on the 42nd minute.

Man of the match 

While strikers are often idolised for their goalscoring ability, and while Firmino has much of this within his game – it was once again his link-up play that stole the headlines.

The Brazilian’s back-heel to set-up Salah’s goal was audacious to say the least. The star now has six assists to his name in the Premier League this season alongside his twelve goals.

Flop of the match 

While still at a young age James Ward-Prowse is now regarded as one of the more experienced stars in Southampton’s squad. The midfielder however looked ineffective throughout despite playing in a pushed forward attacking role.

The England star was pulled from the action on the 71st minute after his disappointing display.

Stat of the match 

Player ratings 

Southampton: McCarthy 5, Cedric 6, Stephens 5, Hoedt 5, Bertrand 6, Romeu 5, Lemina 4, Ward-Prowse 4, Hojbjerg 5, Tadic 5, Carrillo 5.

Subs: Long 5, Davis 5, Boufal 5.

Liverpool: Karius 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 8, Firmino 9, Mane 6.

Subs: Lovren n/a, Milner 5, Lallana 5.

Reaction 

Liverpool fans were understandably ecstatic with Firmino’s performance… 

