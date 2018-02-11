Liverpool eye £40m PL star to provide key solution, LFC face transfer scrap with Arsenal

Liverpool want £40m-rated Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland

Arsenal also linked with an interest in the England shot-stopper

Both clubs could certainly do with strengthening in that department

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, with the England international said to be a £40m target for both the Reds and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has found the goalkeeper position problematic at Anfield, with neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius able to entirely convince.

Both have been guilty of costly errors on a regular basis, although in their defence, going in and out of the side with the pressure building on them to perform hasn’t helped either.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, it’s claimed that they might be left to scrap over being back-up next season with Butland emerging as a £40m target to finally provide a solution in that department.

It’s also claimed that Arsenal are interested in the 24-year-old, as they also have an issue in that department with Petr Cech edging ever closer to the end of his career.

The Gunners need to plan ahead to replace the veteran with David Ospina also a possible option to get promoted to No.1, but it appears as though Butland is also on their radar as a possible long-term solution too.

In turn, there’s no denying that the two Premier League giants are looking in the right place to strengthen their respective squads, as both have defensive records that need to be improved if they want to compete moving forward.

While Liverpool have conceded 31 goals in 26 league games, Arsenal are worse off with 36 conceded in 27. If both have ambitions of competing for the title moving forward, they have to tighten things up at the back and while a goalkeeper alone won’t fix the situation, it should certainly make a major difference.